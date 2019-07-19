Un terremoto de magnitud 5,1 en la escala de Richter sacudió este mediodía Atenas y dejó una persona herida y diversos daños en estructuras, según informó el Instituto Geodinámico del Observatorio Nacional de Atenas.
El sismo ocurrió a 12 kilómetros de profundidad a las 14.13 hora local de este viernes y el epicentro se ubicó a unos 23 kilómetros al noroeste de Atenas.
El coordinador del centro de ambulancias de Ática informó de que, de momento, solo han recibido una llamada para atender a una persona: una turista herida leve por el desprendimiento del yeso de un muro en el Museo Arqueológico de Atenas, que cayó sobre ella.
Según dijo Protección Civil a Efe, unos diez edificios se derrumbaron en Atenas y alrededores, todos ellos deshabitados y sin causar víctimas. El más llamativo cayó en Ermou, una de las principales calles comerciales del centro de la ciudad.
Además, Protección Civil ha registrado cortes de electricidad y en los servicios telefónicos inmediatamente después del sismo.
Según informó el servicio de Bomberos a Efe, de momento han recibido 15 llamadas, todas de personas que quedaron encerradas en ascensores tras los cortes de electricidad.
El Observatorio Nacional informó además de diez réplicas, la más fuerte de 4,3 grados en la escala Richter, que siguieron al primer temblor.
Por su parte, el Centro Sismológico Euromediterráneo calibra la magnitud del terremoto en 5,3 en la escala Richter.
Multitud de personas salieron a las calles en el centro de Atenas, preocupadas por el terremoto, que se sintió con fuerza por su poca profundidad y duró alrededor de unos 15 segundos.
Según los medios locales, el sismo se sintió en toda la región de Ática, donde vive casi la mitad del país, además de en zonas colindantes como Corinto o la isla de Evia.
Según explicó el profesor de sismología Costas Papazajos a medios locales, es muy normal que haya réplicas ya que el sismo provino de la misma falla que el terremoto de 1999, en el que murieron 143 personas y hubo unos 2.000 heridos, y que podría haberse activado.
