Al menos una personas falleció, cuatro resultaron heridas y más de un millar tuvieron que ser desplazadas por el terremoto de magnitud 6,9 que sacudió la noche del viernes el mar en el estrecho que separa las islas indonesias de Java y Sumatra, informaron este sábado fuentes oficiales.
La víctima mortal es una mujer del municipio de Lebak, en el suroeste de la isla de Java, que entró en pánico y sufrió un ataque al corazón, indicó la Agencia Nacional de Gestión de Desastres (BNPB) en un comunicado.
El terremoto causó daños estructurales en más de un centenar de edificios y el municipio de Pandeglang, el más cercano al epicentro, fue el más afectado con 58 casas y una mezquita dañadas.
El seísmo provocó escenas de pánico en la capital Yakarta, a unos 250 kilómetros al noreste, y desperfectos en edificios de la ciudad de Bandung, a más de 300 kilómetros del epicentro y en el oeste de Java.
En un primer momento las autoridades emitieron una alerta de tsunami que llevó a la población en varias partes de la costa de Java y Sumatra, las más pobladas de Indonesia, a trasladarse a zonas elevadas, aunque dos horas más tarde fue desactivada.
El Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS), que en un principio estimó la magnitud en 6,8, localizó el epicentro del seísmo a unos 90 kilómetros al suroeste de Pandeglang y su hipocentro a 42 kilómetros de profundidad.
Indonesia se asienta sobre el llamado Anillo de Fuego del Pacífico, una zona de gran actividad sísmica y volcánica con 127 volcanes en activo en la que cada año se registran unos 7.000 terremotos, la mayoría moderados.
En septiembre del año pasado, un terremoto de magnitud 7,5 sacudió la isla de Célebes y originó un tsunami que causó más de 2.000 muertos y 200.000 desplazados en las poblaciones de Palu y Donggala.
