Los servicios secretos alemanes registran un notable aumento de ultraderechistas

Los servicios secretos de Interior en Alemania han registrado un notable aumento de ultraderechistas en el país, debido especialmente al creciente número de militantes del ala más radical del partido Alternativa para Alemania (AfD).
El departamento de Protección de la Constitución (BfV), como se denomina al espionaje del Ministerio de Interior, estima que el número de ultradrechistas subió en 2019 hasta los 32.200, frente a los 24.100 que tenía identificados como tales el año anterior.
El BfV presentará su informe anual mañana, pero el diario Der Tagesspiegel lavanzó este lunes estas cifras relativas al capítulo de la ultraderecha. En este cómputo incluye el BfV a los militantes de la denominada "Der Flügel" -"El Ala"-, sector más radical de la AfD, la tercera fuerza del Parlamento federal (Bundestag), con escaños en las cámaras de los 16 estados federados y especialmente fuerte en el este del país.
Asimismo clasificados como ultraderechistas tiene registrados el BfV a un millar de miembros de las Juventudes de ese partido. Desde principios de año los servicios secretos de Interior tienen bajo vigilancia a ambas organizaciones integradas en la AfD, tras detectarse actividades y movimientos "sospechosos" desde sus estructuras. Esta clasificación implica asimismo tener fichados como ultraderechistas a sus miembros.
La AfD en su conjunto no está considerado como un partido "sospechoso", por lo que ni sus militantes están fichados como ultraderechistas ni sus cargos están bajo vigilancia.
Este partido, principal formación de ese espectro a escala nacional, está excluido por el resto de las formaciones parlamentarias como aliado de gobierno, tanto a escala nacional como regional.
