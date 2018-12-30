Sheij Hasina gana las elecciones de Bangladesh y la oposición anuncia que no acepta el resultado

La Gran Alianza que lidera la primera ministra de Bangladesh, Sheij Hasina, ha logrado una aplastante victoria en las elecciones celebradas este domingo, según los resultados parciales publicados que otorgan a las fuerzas oficialistas 138 de un total de 143 escaños ya decididos.
La principal coalición opositora, el Frente Jatiya Oikya, habría logrado solo 4 representantes y uno más habría quedado para otro candidato independiente. Estos resultados corresponden al escrutinio ya completo para 143 de los 299 escaños que integran la Jatiya Sangsad o Parlamento unicameral de Bangladesh y han sido recogidos por los medios bangladeshíes.
El Frente Jatika Okiya ha anunciado ya que no aceptará los resultados de las elecciones generales, que ha descrito como una "farsa" a favor de la Liga Awami, principal formación de la Gran Alianza que lidera la primera ministra Hasina, y ha pedido la repetición de los comicios.
"Rechazamos la farsa electoral y queremos que la comisión electoral convoque nuevas elecciones bajo una nueva administración imparcial", ha declarado el líder del frente, Kamal Hossain, en rueda de prensa recogida por el periódico 'The Daily Star' en su edición digital.
Hossain ha asegurado que les han llegado noticias de "robo de votos" en casi todas las circunscripciones. "Como consecuencia, más de 100 candidatos de distintos partidos se han retirado del proceso electoral", ha explicado.
Al menos 19 personas han muerto, 64 han resultado heridas y nueve están detenidas por múltiples incidentes de violencia electoral durante el día de comicios, en la culminación de semanas de violencia política y persecución de la que se han acusado mutuamente el Gobierno y la oposición.
Los incidentes están ocurriendo en la periferia, donde los votantes están atrapados en las trifulcas entre la Policía, los simpatizantes de la Liga Awami y los opositores del Frente Jatika Okiya, liderado por el Partido Nacionalista de Bangladesh (BNP) cuya líder histórica y rival encarnizada de Hasina, Jaleda Zia, está encarcelada por corrupción, un cargo que ella desmiente.
