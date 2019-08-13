Público
Sídney Detenido un hombre en Sídney tras apuñalar a una mujer e intentar herir a otras personas 

El atacante fue reducido por un grupo de personas que emplearon sillas, barras metálica y cajas, y posteriormente fue detenido por los agentes de Policía.

13/08/2019 - La mujer que fue apuñalada es atendida por los servicios médicos en Sídney (Australia) / REUTERS

Un hombre ha sido detenido este martes tras apuñalar a una mujer en el centro de Sídney (Australia) e intentar atacar con un cuchillo a varias personas, confirmó la Policía australiana. 

La víctima fue trasladada a un hospital con una herida en la espalda y actualmente se encuentra en condición estable. La Policía ha señalado que desconoce el motivo del atacante, aunque aseguró que parece que fue "sin provocación" previa y que continúan investigando. 

El sospechoso fue reducido por un grupo de transeúntes con sillas, barras metálica y cajas, y posteriormente fue arrestado por los agentes de Policía, según muestran fotos y vídeos en las redes sociales.  

"Hasta el momento no hay otros heridos que podemos confirmar. El sospechoso ha intentado apuñalar a varias personas. Esos intentos afortunadamente no tuvieron éxito", apuntó el superintendente Gavin Wood a los medios. 

Un agente de la Policía declaró a la prensa que el sospechoso actuó solo y precisó que se han establecido "múltiples escenas del crimen" tras este "serio incidente" que ha obligado al cierre de esta concurrida parte de la ciudad llena de oficinas y negocios.

