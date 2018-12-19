Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Siria Trump planea la retirada inmediata de las tropas de EEUU en Siria

El mandatario ha repetido en varias ocasiones que su prioridad en Siria es erradicar el Estado Islámico y ha abandonado la idea de forzar una transición que fuerce la salida del presidente sirio, Bachar al Asad.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Tropas de EEUU y de las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias, en Hasaka el pasado noviembre. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Tropas de EEUU y de las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias, en Hasaka el pasado noviembre. REUTERS/Rodi Said

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, planea retirar inmediatamente de Siria a los 2.000 soldados estadounidenses que luchan en ese país contra el grupo terrorista Estado Islámico (EI), según medios locales que citan a un funcionario del Pentágono.

De acuerdo con la cadena CNN, el propio Trump tomó la decisión de efectuar una retirada "completa" y "rápida" de las tropas estadounidenses que lideran desde 2014 una coalición internacional contra el terrorismo yihadista.

En declaraciones a Efe, uno de los portavoces del Pentágono, el coronel Rob Manning, rechazó confirmar si EEUU planea retirarse de Siria en el corto plazo y se limitó a decir: "En este momento, continuamos trabajando al lado de nuestros socios en la región, con ellos y a través de ellos".

No obstante, justo después de que los medios estadounidenses informaran de la retirada de tropas, Trump afirmó en Twitter que su "única razón" para permanecer en Siria era la derrota del EI. "Hemos derrotado al EI en Siria, la única razón para estar allí durante la Presidencia de Trump", subrayó el mandatario.

Durante la campaña para las elecciones de 2016, Trump abogó por disminuir la presencia militar de EEUU en Oriente Medio; pero cuando llegó a la Casa Blanca, altos cargos del Pentágono lo convencieron para que mantuviera tropas estadounidenses en Siria con el fin de acabar con el EI.

Trump ha repetido en varias ocasiones que su prioridad en Siria es erradicar el grupo extremista y ha abandonado la idea de forzar una transición que fuerce la salida del presidente sirio, Bachar al Asad.

Según el Pentágono, al EI solo le queda un 1% del territorio que llegó a dominar en 2014, cuando proclamó un califato en Siria e Irak. Aunque retire sus tropas de Siria, EEUU mantendría sus soldados en Irak, lo que le permitiría lanzar ataques en suelo sirio.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas