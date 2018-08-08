Público
Skripal EEUU sancionará a Rusia por su supuesta vinculación con el envenenamiento del exespía Skripal

La Casa Blanca argumenta que Moscú usó armas químicas para envevenar al exespía y a su hija en Reino Unido

Sergei Skripal, exespía ruso, durante una audiencia en el tribunal militar de Moscú, en 2006. EFE

El Gobierno de Estados Unidos impondrá nuevas sanciones a Rusia en respuesta al presunto ataque de Moscú contra el exespía Sergei Skripal en Reino Unido, argumentando que el Kremlin usó armas químicas a tal efecto, informaron hoy fuentes oficiales a medios estadounidenses.

Según las mismas informaciones, el secretario de Estado, Mike Pompeo, rubricó la evaluación sobre la supuesta violación por parte de Rusia del derecho internacional al presuntamente envenenar a Skripal y a la hija del exespía en marzo pasado en Salisbury, sur de Inglaterra.

