Son muchas personas las que a lo largo de su vida han pensado en la posibilidad de poder disfrutar a solas de lugares públicos siempre tan abarrotados de gente (cines, centros comerciales por la noche...): Sueños de niños que se quedan guardados en la recámara.
Pero... ¿Alguien se ha imaginado coger un vuelo y ser el único pasajero a bordo? El protagonista de esta historia es Skirmantas Strimaitis, un lituano que volaba a Italia en un Boeing 737-800 el pasado 16 de marzo y que se llevó la sorpresa de su vida: era el único pasajero que había comprado un asiento para volar en el avión.
"El vuelo, de dos horas, fue una experiencia única en la vida", aseguró el lituano
Dos pilotos, cinco tripulantes y Strimaitis. Ese fue el balance de personas en el vuelo que despegó desde Vilnius con destino Bérgamo. El Boeing llevaba mucho menos peso del que está acostumbrado a soportar ya que, ese modelo concretamente, tiene la capacidad de llevar a hasta 188 personas a bordo.
Según informa The Associated Press, fue la propia agencia de viajes Novaturas la que aseguró que había alquilado el avión para llevar a un grupo de personas desde Italia, y que para evitar que el avión fuera vacío, decidieron vender billetes solo de ida. Lo irónico de esta historia es que solo una persona compró uno de los billetes.
El único pasajero aseguró que el vuelo, que duró aproximadamente dos horas, fue "una experiencia única en la vida". Además publicó una fotografía en sus redes sociales en la que se le puede ver más que sonriente.
¿Azar? ¿Destino? A veces la vida encarga planes de lo más anecdóticos para cualquiera de nosotros.
