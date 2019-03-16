Un sondeo pronostica un repunte de los conservadores de Merkel en las elecciones europeas

El bloque conservador de la canciller Angela Merkel se impondrá claramente en Alemania en las elecciones europeas del próximo 26 de mayo, según un sondeo de la televisión pública ZDF, que adelanta un repunte en sus filas.
De acuerdo con sus pronósticos, la Unión Cristianodemócrata (CDU), el partido de la canciller, y su hermanada Unión Socialcristiana de Baviera (CSU) obtendrán un 35% de los sufragios, lo que supone un aumento de dos puntos respecto al sondeo del mes pasado.
La segunda posición se la disputan el co-gubernamental Partido Socialdemócrata (SPD) y los Verdes, ambos con un 18%, mientras que en cuarto lugar quedaría la ultraderechista Alternativa para Alemania (AfD), que baja un punto y se sitúa en el 9%.
Apenas un 55% de los encuestados están satisfechos con la gestión de la gran coalición, de cuya formación se cumplió el pasado jueves un año. Sin embargo, un 71% se muestra convencido de que la alianza de gobierno entre el bloque conservador y los socialdemócratas aguantará hasta el final de la presente legislatura, en 2021.
Este mismo porcentaje de consultados es favorable a que Merkel continúe como canciller hasta el final de su cuarto mandato, nivel que sube al 85% entre los electores de la CDU/CSU. Menos partidarios encuentra la presidenta de la CDU y sucesora de Merkel al frente del partido, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, a la que apenas un 34 % considera apta para situarse en el futuro en la Cancillería.
AKK -como se apoda a Kramp-Karrenbauer- asumió las riendas de la CDU el pasado diciembre, tras renunciar Merkel a otra reelección como presidenta del partido y anunciar que no presentará tampoco una nueva candidatura a la Cancillería cuando expire la presente legislatura.
