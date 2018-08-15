Al menos 23 niños murieron ahogados en el norte de Sudán por el naufragio del barco en el que viajaban por el río Nilo, informaron fuentes oficiales.
"23 estudiantes de escuela primaria murieron y otros nueve salieron vivos después de que su barco colisionara contra un árbol en el río Nilo", afirmó el gobernador del municipio de Al Behira, en el Estado de Río Nilo, Abdelrahman Mohamed Khir, en una rueda de prensa.
El responsable explicó que "la corriente del agua era fuerte" en el momento del accidente y el barco golpeó a un árbol que estaba sumergido, debido a la crecida del río.
En el barco también viajaba una médica que se dirigía a la otra orilla del Nilo para visitar a sus familiares y que sobrevivió al naufragio.
Los alumnos, que residían en la localidad de Kenisa, dependiente de Al Behira y ubicada en la orilla izquierda del Nilo, se dirigían a la población de Kabna, en la margen derecha, donde se encuentra su escuela.
Los equipos de rescate se han dirigido a la zona para recuperar los cadáveres de las víctimas, según la misma fuente.
La semana pasada el organismo de Defensa Civil ordenó detener la navegación en el Nilo hasta el final de octubre debido a la crecida del río y de sus afluentes, que han causado inundaciones en varias regiones de Sudán.
Las crecidas han causado al menos 23 muertos, 61 heridos y 45.000 damnificados en cinco Estados desde el pasado 23 de julio, según un informe publicado este martes por la Media Luna Roja sudanesa.
La zona más afectada del país es el Estado de Kordofan Oeste, fronterizo con Sudán del Sur, donde hay por lo menos 20.000 afectados, 49 heridos y seis víctimas mortales, según la Media Luna Roja.
