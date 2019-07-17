Público
Sudán La oposición y los militares firman un acuerdo político para la transición en Sudán

El acuerdo político para los próximos años ha sido firmado en presencia de algunos mediadores de la Unión Africana y Etiopía.

Soldados de Sudán del Sur en la localidad de Paloch, en una imagen de archivo. / AFP - ANDREI PUNGOVSCHI

La oposición sudanesa y la junta militar que detenta el poder desde que derrocó al presidente Omar al Bashir han firmado hoy un acuerdo político para los próximos tres años de transición en el país, en presencia de mediadores de la Unión Africana (UA) y Etiopía. 

(Habrá ampliación)

