Suecia Una moción de censura hace caer al Gobierno sueco del partido socialdemócrata

La moción fue apoyada por las tres fuerzas de la oposición de derecha (conservadores, ultraderechistas y democristianos) y por el Partido de Izquierda, aliado externo del primer ministro, Stefan Löfven.

Stefan Lofven, primer ministro de Suecia.
Stefan Lofven, primer ministro de Suecia. REUTERS

madrid

Actualizado:

El Gobierno rojiverde en minoría del socialdemócrata Stefan Löfven perdió este lunes una moción de censura en el Parlamento sueco al votar 181 diputados a favor, seis más que la mitad de parlamentarios de la Cámara, el mínimo requerido. Löfven tiene ahora una semana para convocar elecciones o dimitir.

La moción, la primera que pierde un jefe de Gobierno sueco en ejercicio en la historia, fue apoyada por las tres fuerzas de la oposición de derecha (conservadores, ultraderechistas y democristianos) y por el Partido de Izquierda, aliado externo de Löfven.

La ruptura de la confianza del Partido de Izquierda se produjo el pasado lunes, cuando fueron informados por sorpresa de una medida de flexibilización de los precios del alquiler en la viviendas de nueva construcción, precios que están regulados en Suecia. 

La ruptura del  pacto de Gobierno se produjo por el intento de flexibilización de los precios del alquiler

Para Izquierda, la vivienda era una línea roja. El jueves, aprovechando la escalada de tensión, los ultras Demócratas Suecos (SD) presentaron una moción de censura. Tras duras negociaciones, este lunes el parlamento sueco ha aprobado la moción con 181 votos a favor, de 349 diputados, según informa El País. 

A pesar del momento crítico que atraviesa el partido socialdemócrata, las encuestas le siguen dando como favorito, por lo que el anuncio de convocatoria de elecciones se espera en las próximas horas. 

