El Supremo de Venezuela confirma la victoria de Nicolás Maduro en las elecciones del 28 de julio

madridActualizado:
El Tribunal Supremo de Venezuela ha confirmado este jueves la victoria electoral de Nicolás Maduro en los comicios del pasado 28 de julio.
(habrá ampliación)
¿Te ha resultado interesante esta noticia?
madridActualizado:
El Tribunal Supremo de Venezuela ha confirmado este jueves la victoria electoral de Nicolás Maduro en los comicios del pasado 28 de julio.
(habrá ampliación)
¿Te ha resultado interesante esta noticia?
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
Responder