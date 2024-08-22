Newsletters

El Supremo de Venezuela confirma la victoria de Nicolás Maduro en las elecciones del 28 de julio

El Tribunal Supremo de Venezuela ha confirmado este jueves la victoria electoral de Nicolás Maduro en los comicios del pasado 28 de julio. 

(habrá ampliación)

