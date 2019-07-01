El presidente del Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk, ha decidido este lunes suspender hasta este martes la cumbre de líderes de la Unión Europea (UE) dedicada a decidir los principales sillones de las instituciones comunitarias, tras no llegar a un acuerdo.
La propuesta que estaba sobre la mesa de los Veintiocho en Bruselas apuntaba al holandés Frans Timmermans como número uno de la Comisión, a la conservadora búlgara Kristalina Georgieva como presidenta del Consejo Europeo, al primer ministro belga, Charles Michel, como jefe de la diplomacia europea y a la danesa Margrethe Vestager, como vicepresidenta primera del Ejecutivo.
El paquete no era definitivo y fuentes diplomáticas advirtieron que podría haber variaciones, y que los cinco años de algunos mandatos podrían estar compartidos entre dos partidos, para facilitar el compromiso este lunes.
El Consejo Europeo reunido hasta hace unos minutos, formado por los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de los 28 países de la Unión, barajaba nominar al alemán Manfred Weber como presidente del Parlamento Europeo, aunque es la Eurocámara la que debe escoger a su nuevo líder el miércoles.
Fuentes de Moncloa han explicado a Público que los líderes socialistas (7 miembros en el Consejo) y los liberales (8) estaban de acuerdo con la propuesta, y que eran los populares (9), con varios miembros en contra al inicio de la noche, los que tendrían que haberse puesto de acuerdo. “Están teniendo dificultados pero poco a poco lo van alcanzando”, explicaba esta fuente, que se mostraba optimista de que pudiera haber un acuerdo, aunque reconocía que todo es “volátil”.
