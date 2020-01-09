El ministro de Transportes de Irán, Mohamed Eslami, ha asegurado que un "defecto técnico" provocó el accidente del avión Boeing 737 de una aerolínea ucraniana que el miércoles acabó con la vida de 176 personas poco después del despegue desde el aeropuerto internacional de Teherán.
El titular de Transportes iraní ha rechazado las especulaciones que señalan que el accidente es "sospechoso" y ha recalcado que el siniestro vino provocado por un fallo técnico de la aeronave, según ha informado la agencia de noticias iraní Isna. "El avión se incendió por un defecto técnico que provocó este accidente", ha dicho Eslami.
El accidente de un avión de pasajeros Boeing 737 de Ukranian International Airlines acabó con la vida de las 176 personas que viajaban a bordo al estrellarse la aeronave este miércoles poco después del despegue desde el aeropuerto internacional Imán Jomeini de Teherán.
Las dos cajas negras de la aeronave, el registrador de parámetros y la grabadora de voces en cabina, han sido encontradas y están siendo analizadas por expertos iraníes de aviación. La Fiscalía de Teherán ha confirmado que los restos mortales de todas las personas que viajaban a bordo del avión han sido entregados a los forenses.
Tanto las cajas negras como los restos mortales de las víctimas del siniestro serán entregados a las autoridades de Ucrania, según ha contado el ministro de Transportes iraní.
