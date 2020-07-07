Estás leyendo: Siberia registra temperaturas récord en junio de cinco grados por encima de la media

Hielo en verano en aguas del ártico canadiense. / WWF
Las temperaturas fueron excepcionalmente altas este mes de junio en la región ártica de Siberia, según los datos mensuales del Servicio de Cambio Climático (C3S), del Sistema europeo Copernicus.

En el conjunto del globo, las temperaturas de junio volvieron a elevarse hasta el nivel récord que ya se marcó en el mismo mes de 2019, informó C3S en un comunicado.

Las temperaturas medias se situaron 5 grados centígrados por encima de los niveles habituales en el conjunto de la Siberia ártica. Esas mediciones están un grado por encima de lo que se registró en 2018 y 2019, hasta ahora los meses de junio más cálidos registrados en esa zona.

Multitud de factores 

"Descubrir qué ha provocado estas temperaturas récord no es un empeño sencillo, dado que hay una multitud de factores que interactúan los unos con los otros", afirmó el director del programa Copernicus, Carlo Buontempo.

"Siberia y el círculo polar tienen en general importantes fluctuaciones entre año y año, y han experimentado otros junios relativamente calientes con anterioridad", indicó.

"Siberia y el círculo polar tienen en general importantes fluctuaciones entre año y año", explica el director del programa Copernicus

"Aquello que es más preocupante es que el ártico se está calentando a un ritmo más elevado que el resto del mundo", recalcó Buontempo, que alertó de que las temperaturas "excepcionalmente elevadas" en Siberia son especialmente preocupantes.

Uno de los factores que los expertos valoran como posible causante del incremento de la temperatura son unos patrones de viento "diferentes", aunque "relativamente persistentes". Los datos del programa europeo indican que la cobertura de nieve y la humedad del suelo alcanzaron niveles mínimos en Siberia durante este junio.

