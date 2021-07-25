El tifón In-Fa paraliza el este de China y obliga a la evacuación de 100.000 personas

madrid
La Agencia Meteorológica de China ha confirmado la llegada este domingo del tifón In-Fa a la costa este del país, donde más de 100.000 personas han sido evacuadas, los vuelos han sido suspendidos y la actividad económica se encuentra completamente paralizada.
In-Fa ha hecho acto de presencia con vientos de casi 40 metros por segundo en la región de Zhousan, provincia de Zhejiang, donde rebotará antes de volver a tocar tierra en las próximas horas en Shanghai, tras un recorrido devastador por el centro del país, en particular en la provincia de Henan, donde han muerto 56 personas.
El tifón, según el comunicado de la agencia, reúne características particularmente devastadoras: una trayectoria complicada, amplio rango de influencia, 1.500 kilómetros de este a oeste y una extensión de alrededor de 1.200 kilómetros de norte a sur, larga duración en tierra después del aterrizaje y grandes precipitaciones acumuladas.
Así pues, la CMA ha elevado la alerta de amarillo a ámbar, el segundo grado más alto, y recomendado a los habitantes de las provincias de Jiangsu y Zhejiang y Shanghai que mantengan la vigilancia debido a los vientos y las precipitaciones.
Todos los vuelos hacia y desde Shanghai, Hangzhou y Ningbo, así como algunos servicios ferroviarios, están cancelados por los vientos mientras la población se prepara para lluvias torrenciales entre el domingo y el lunes en las provincias de Zhejiang y Anhui.
Asimismo, desde este domingo hasta el día 29, habrá lluvias intensas en la isla de Taiwán, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Anhui, el norte de Fujian, el noreste de Jiangxi, el sur de Shandong y el este de Henan.
