La reunión duró algo menos de cuatro horas y, como estaba previsto, el presidente Putin fue el primero en ofrecer una rueda de prensa.

El Presidente de los Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, y el Presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, durante la cumbre en Ginebra. Europa Press

La cumbre de este miércoles entre los presidentes de EEUU, Joe Biden, y el de Rusia, Vladímir Putin, en Ginebra acabó tras finalizar su reunión ampliada, en la que participaron varios consejeros de cada parte.

El primero al que se vio salir de la Villa de la Grange, donde se desarrolló el encuentro, fue a Biden.

La reunión duró algo menos de cuatro horas y, como estaba previsto, el presidente Putin fue el primero en ofrecer una rueda de prensa en una área levantada para este fin al lado de la mansión donde se desarrolló el encuentro y que está ubicada en un parque de 30 hectáreas en una céntrica zona de Ginebra.

La Casa Blanca confirmó que el mandatario estadounidense comparecerá también ante la prensa una vez que finalice la intervención de Putin.

