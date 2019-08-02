Las autoridades de Indonesia han emitido una alerta de tsunami y han ordenado a la población de las islas de Java, Sumatra y Panaitanque que se alejen de la costa tras un terremoto de magnitud 6,8 en la escala de Richter, según la estimación del Instituto Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).
La Agencia de Meteorología y Geofísica de Indonesia (BMKG) ha elevado a 7,4 la magnitud del seísmo y ha emitido una alerta de tsunami ante la posible subida del nivel del mar por el seísmo, que ha tenido su origen cerca del estrecho que separa las islas de Java y Sumatra.
La Agencia Nacional para la Gestión de Desastres (BNPB) ha ordenado en Twitter a la población que evacue inmediatamente las zonas costeras de Banten, en Java, si bien no hay constancia de daños personales o materiales como consecuencia de este terremoto."
El terremeto tuvo lugar en el estrecho que separa las islas indonesias de Java y Sumatra, las más pobladas del archipiélago. El USGS, que registra la actividad sísmica en todo el mundo, localizó el hipocentro del seísmo a unos 90 kilómetros al suroeste de la provincia de Banten, en Java, y a 42 kilómetros de profundidad.
Además, la BMKG advirtió que un posible tsunami podría producir olas de hasta tres metros de altura en varias zonas de las islas.
Indonesia se asienta sobre el llamado Anillo de Fuego del Pacífico, una zona de gran actividad sísmica y volcánica con 127 volcanes en activo en la que cada año se registran unos 7.000 terremotos, la mayoría moderados.
En septiembre del año pasado, un terremoto de magnitud 7,5 sacudió la isla de Célebes y originó un tsunami que causó más de 2.000 muertos y 200.000 desplazados en las poblaciones de Palu y Donggala.
