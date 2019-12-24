Público
Un terremoto de magnitud 6,2 sacude varias regiones de Colombia

Por el momento no hay víctimas. El epicentro ha sido una zona del departamento del Meta, en el centro de Colombia, cercana a los municipios de Lejanías, Mesetas y San Juan de Arama. 

Epicentro del terremoto. | EFE

Un seísmo de magnitud 6,2 en la escala de Richter se ha resgistrado este martes en varias regiones de Colombia sin que por el momento se haya contabilizado ninguna víctima, según un informe preliminar del Servicio Geológico Colombiano (SGC).

El organismo señaló que el temblor ocurrió a las 14.03 hora local (19.03 GMT) y el epicentro fue una zona del departamento del Meta, en el centro de Colombia, cercana a los municipios de Lejanías, Mesetas y San Juan de Arama.

El sismo se sintió en varias regiones del centro de Colombia como Bogotá, el Eje Cafetero y el Tolima, así como en el Valle del Cauca (suroeste).

