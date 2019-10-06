El último grupo de turistas varados en el extranjero tras la quiebra de la compañía turística Thomas Cook el mes pasado regresará a Reino Unido en varios vuelos que saldrán el domingo, poniendo así fin a la mayor repatriación de la historia del país en tiempos de paz.
La Autoridad de Aviación Civil del Reino Unido (CAA por sus siglas en inglés) lanzó el 23 de septiembre la Operación Matterhorn para traer a casa a 150.000 personas, pocas horas después de que la compañía de viajes más antigua del mundo no consiguiera el acuerdo con los acreedores que necesitaba para seguir volando.
La CCA dijo que 4.800 personas debían regresar en 24 vuelos el domingo, y que el último vuelo de la operación, desde Orlando, Florida, a Manchester, debía aterrizar el lunes por la mañana.
Richard Moriarty, Consejero Delegado de CAA, dijo: "En los primeros 13 días hemos conseguido que alrededor de 140.000 pasajeros regresen al Reino Unido y nos complace que el 94% de los turistas hayan llegado a casa el día previsto en un inicio".
El ministro británico de Transporte, Grant Shapps, ha dicho que el Gobierno intentará recuperar parte de los costes de la repatriación, tanto de terceros, como de las aseguradoras, así como de los bienes de la empresa en quiebra.
