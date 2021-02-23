madridActualizado:
El golfista Tiger Woods resultó herido este martes en un grave accidente de coche cerca de Los Ángeles, aunque se desconocen hasta ahora los pormenores de sus lesiones, informó el Departamento del Sheriff del condado angelino.
"Aproximadamente a las 7:12 hora local (15:12 GMT), el Departamento del Sheriff del condado de Los Ángeles respondió a una colisión de tráfico de un solo vehículo en Rancho Palos Verdes. El vehículo sufrió daños importantes", señaló el cuerpo policial en un comunicado.
De acuerdo a esa fuente, "el conductor y el único ocupante fue identificado como el golfista Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods".
"Woods fue rescatado del accidente con las "mandíbulas de vida" (herramientas hidráulicas de rescate) por los bomberos y paramédicos del condado de Los Ángeles, y luego trasladado a un hospital local en ambulancia por sus heridas", detalló ese departamento.
Varios medios locales se refirieron a la condición de Woods como "crítica", aunque no hay una comunicación oficial que respalde eso hasta el momento.
Woods, de 45 años, estaba en el área para disputar el torneo anual de golf Genesis Invitational en el Riviera Country Club en Pacific Palisades, cerca de Santa Mónica, en Los Ángeles, según la revista TMZ.
Woods es uno de los golfistas más exitosos de todos los tiempos, con un récord de 683 semanas en la posición número uno del mundo, más recientemente desde marzo de 2013 hasta mayo de 2014.
El golfista, nacido en Cypress (California, EE.UU.), ha ganado el Masters de Augusta en cinco ocasiones; tres el Abierto de Estados Unidos; y otras tres el Abierto Británico, entre otros títulos de su palmarés
