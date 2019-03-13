Público
Tiroteo en Brasil Al menos ocho muertos en un tiroteo en una escuela de Sao Paulo

Dos adolescentes entraron al colegio y empezaron a disparar, matando a seis personas, cinco de ellas niños. Los dos asaltantes, que iban encapuchados, se han suicidado tras provocar las muertes.

Imagen de la fachada de la Escuela pública Raúl Brasil. | Facebook

Un tiroteo en una escuela de la región metropolitana de Sao Paulo ha dejado este miércoles al menos ocho muertos, entre ellos cinco niños, confirmaron fuentes oficiales. Según el cuerpo de Bomberos, las otras víctimas fatales serían un empleado de la escuela y dos adolescentes, que eran supuestamente los autores de los disparos.

Una portavoz de la Policía Militarizada explicó a los medios que "dos encapuchados, aparentemente dos adolescentes" entraron en la escuela pública Raúl Brasil, en Suzano a unos 60 kilómetros de la capital paulista, y "efectuaron varios disparos". Los dos asaltantes supuestamente mataron a cinco niños, cuyas edades no fueron aún divulgadas, y contra un empleado de la escuela.

Posteriormente, ambos se habrían suicidado, según los primeros datos que maneja la Policía brasileña. Se desplazaron al lugar del sucesos seis unidades de rescate, tres unidades de ambulancias y dos helicópteros de la Policía Militarizada.

