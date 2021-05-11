Estás leyendo: Un tiroteo en un colegio en Rusia deja al menos once muertos, nueve de ellos niños

Tiroteo en Rusia Un tiroteo en un colegio en Rusia deja al menos once muertos, nueve de ellos niños

En el ataque a la escuela 175 de Kazán han participado dos personas. Uno de los atacantes fue detenido por la Policía, que bloqueó además una de las plantas de la escuela para acorralar al segundo sospechoso, al que finalmente mató.

Una madre abraza a su hija después de un tiroteo mortal en la escuela número 175 en Kazán. MAX ZARECKIY / Reuters

Al menos once personas, incluidos nueve niños, murieron hoy y más de treinta resultaron heridas en un tiroteo en una escuela en la ciudad rusa de Kazán, informaron fuentes de los servicios emergencia citadas por las agencias rusas.

En el ataque a la escuela 175 de Kazán, capital de la república rusa de Tatarstán, de mayoría musulmana, participaron, según distintos medios, dos atacantes. Uno de los atacantes fue detenido por la Policía, que bloqueó además una de las plantas de la escuela para acorralar al segundo sospechoso, al que finalmente mató, de acuerdo con la agencia TASS.

El detenido tiene 19 años y su arma estaba registrada, según el presidente de Tartarstán, Rustam Minnijánov, que se ha desplazado al lugar. Dos niños han fallecido al precipitarse por la venta del tercer piso del edificio intentando huir de los disparos.

"Hoy ha ocurrido una gran tragedia para nuestra república y nuestro país", dijo Minnijánov en declaraciones a la canal de televisión Rossía-24. Según dijo el Ministerio de Educación a TASS, 32 personas resultaron heridas en el tiroteo y están siendo llevadas a diferentes hospitales. En el momento del suceso había 714 niños en la escuela y unos 70 empleados, de ellos 52 profesores.

Efectivos de la guardia nacional de Rusia rodearon el edificio de la escuela, adonde fue enviada una veintena de ambulancias. Imágenes publicadas en las redes sociales muestran a alumnos huyendo de la escuela, cuya mayoría fueron evacuados y se encuentran en un jardín infantil vecino.

El Ayuntamiento de Kazán ordenó reforzar la seguridad en todos los establecimientos educativos de la ciudad. El fiscal, Ildus Nafikov, también se encuentra en el lugar y se ha abierto un caso penal. El Ministerio del Interior indicó que se ha organizado una operación antiterrorista en la zona.

Los alumnos están siendo evacuados y la Policía se encuentra en el lugar trabajando junto al resto de servicios operativos. Según un testigo, antes de comenzar el tiroteo, los dos atacantes habrían provocado una explosión. 

