La policía de la ciudad estadounidense de Dayton (Ohio) teme que al menos siete personas hayan muerto en el tiroteo ocurrido el sábado cerca del centro de la ciudad y busca a un segundo tirador, informaron hoy medios locales.
"El escáner de la Policía ha indicado que puede haber hasta siete muertos y la policía está buscando un segundo posible tirador que podría haber abandonado la zona en un coche oscuro", indicó la cadena local WHIOTV7.
Según esta emisora, que aseguró que "el tirador había sido alcanzado" por los disparos, "los médicos informan de pacientes críticos" y los agentes de policía están registrando los bares de la zona por si hay más víctimas.
Las asistencia sanitarias están trasladando a algunos heridos "caminando" a los hospitales Grandview y Kettering, añadió la fuente.
El tiroteo se ha registrado en el área de East 5th Street en el Distrito de Oregon, al oeste del centro de Dayton, hasta donde se desplazaron numerosos agentes de policía y ambulancias.
Este nuevo tiroteo se produce sólo horas después de otro en un centro comercial de El Paso (Texas), donde este sábado murieron al menos 20 personas y otras 26 resultaron heridas.
"Veinte inocentes perdieron su vida hoy en El Paso y más de dos docenas más resultaron heridos", afirmó el gobernador de Texas, Greg Abbott, en rueda de prensa.
Según Greg Allen, inspector de policía de la ciudad, el sospechoso "es un hombre blanco de 21 años" que se entregó a las autoridades sin oponer resistencia y la investigación preliminar apunta "un vínculo con un delito de odio".
El pasado fin de semana se produjo otro tiroteo en un festival gastronómico en Gilroy (California), que dejó cuatro muertos.
