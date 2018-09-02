Público
Público

Un tiroteo en una manifestación contra Ortega deja un herido en Managua

El herido, un médico que participaba en la protesta, recibió un disparo en un brazo y otro superficial en el pecho.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Policías retiran obstáculos de una carretera hoy, domingo 2 de septiembre de 2018, tras finalizar una manifestación contra el gobierno de nicaragüense, en Managua (Nicaragua). Al menos una persona resultó hoy herida por disparos en el transcurso de una m

Policías retiran obstáculos de una carretera, tras finalizar una manifestación contra el gobierno de nicaragüense, en Managua (Nicaragua). EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Al menos una persona resultó hoy herida por disparos en el transcurso de una manifestación en Managua contra el presidente nicaragüense, Daniel Ortega. El incidente ocurrió cuando personas encapuchadas que se desplazaban en una camioneta abrieron fuego contra la marcha, en la que participaban miles de personas, según testigos.

El herido, un médico que participaba en la protesta contra Ortega, recibió un disparo en un brazo y otro superficial en el pecho, pero su vida no corre peligro, informan fuentes que lo acompañaron al hospital y que prefirieron mantener el anonimato.

Los manifestantes ya habían sido atacados por una caravana aparentemente oficialista y por policías antidisturbios que intentaron impedir su recorrido, en el sureste de Managua.

El incidente ocurre en medio de una crisis que ha dejado, según organismos internacionales y la oposición, entre 322 y 448 muertos en Nicaragua desde su estallido el 18 de abril pasado, aunque el Gobierno nicaragüense solo reconoce 198 víctimas. Nicaragua atraviesa los enfrentamientos más sangrientos desde la década de 1980, también con Ortega como presidente.

Las protestas contra Ortega y su esposa, la vicepresidenta Rosario Murillo, comenzaron por unas reformas de la seguridad social que finalmente fueron retiradas, y se convirtieron en la exigencia de que renuncie el mandatario, después de 11 años en el poder.EFE

Etiquetas