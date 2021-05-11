Estás leyendo: Al menos nueve muertos en un tiroteo en una escuela rusa

Tiroteo en Rusia Al menos nueve muertos en un tiroteo en una escuela rusa

De momento se desconocen detalles del suceso, en el que según distintos medios habrían participado dos atacantes.

Moscú

Al menos ochos alumnos y un profesor murieron hoy en un tiroteo en una escuela en la ciudad rusa de Kazán, informaron fuentes de los servicios emergencia citadas por la agencia Interfax.

De momento se desconocen detalles del suceso, en el que según distintos medios habrían participado dos atacantes y que se produjo en la escuela 175 de Kazán, capital de la república rusa de Tatarstán. 

