Tiroteo en Sao Paulo Cinco muertos y tres heridos en tiroteo dentro de una catedral en Brasil

Un hombre entró en el templo armado con una pistola y un revólver y abrió fuego durante la misa para, después, suicidarse.

Al menos cinco personas han muerto y otras tres han resultado heridas en un tiroteo en el interior de la Catedral Metropolitana de Campinas, importante ciudad en el interior del estado brasileño de Sao Paulo, informaron fuentes oficiales.

La tragedia fue provocada por un hombre que invadió la iglesia armado con una pistola y un revólver y que disparó contra varias personas que asistían a una misa, y que después se suicidó, informó la Secretaría de Salud de Campinas

(Habrá ampliación)

