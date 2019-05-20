La Sociedad de Explotación de la Torre Eiffel (SETE) se vio obligada este lunes a evacuar a los turistas presentes en ese monumento y a cerrar sus puertas por la presencia de un hombre que escalaba el edificio, informó dicha empresa.
Una portavoz de la SETE explicó que los trabajadores del monumento, uno de los más visitados del mundo, descubrieron a primera hora de la tarde a un hombre encaramado a la estructura del edificio, lo que les llevó a evacuar y cerrar el lugar.
Los bomberos y la Policía se desplazaron hasta el lugar, cuyos alrededores han sido también cortados al tráfico para facilitar la intervención.
El monumento permanece cerrado hasta nuevo aviso, procedimiento habitual en este tipo de situaciones.
