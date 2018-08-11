Un trabajador de una aerolínea de EE.UU. roba un avión y se estrella poco después

Un trabajador de una aerolínea en el aeropuerto internacional Seattle-Tacoma (Washington, EE.UU.) robó este viernes un avión de la compañía aérea Horizon Air, subsidiaria de Alaska Airlines, despegó sin permiso y se estrelló poco después, en una acción suicida, informaron las autoridades.
El avión robado y poco después siniestrado, con capacidad para 76 pasajeros, iba vacío. "Un trabajador de la aerolínea ha realizado un despegue sin autorización en Seattle-Tacoma. La aeronave se ha estrellado al sur del estrecho de Puget", informó el aeropuerto en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
Según el Departamento del Sheriff del condado de Pierce, el autor del suceso era "un mecánico de una aerolínea", de 29 años, que actuó solo, y su acción no tenía fines terroristas. Alaska Airlines, compañía hermana de Horizon Air, también dijo en Twitter que el avión iba vacío: "Creemos que no había pasajeros ni tripulación a bordo, más allá de la persona operando el avión".
La aeronave accidentada era un Bombardier Q400, de fabricación canadiense. Medios estadounidenses indicaron que poco después de señalarse el robo sobre las 20.00 hora local (03.00 del sábado GMT), dos aviones militares caza F-15 despegaron desde Portland (Oregón) para interceptarlo.
El avión se estrelló unos quince minutos después de iniciar su vuelo en la isla Ketron, entre Tacoma y Olympa, según informó el Departamento del Sheriff del condado de Pierce. Un vídeo difundido en las redes sociales muestra el avión robado haciendo piruetas en el aire seguido de uno de los F-15. "Las acrobacias que estaba haciendo en el aire o la falta de nociones de vuelo ocasionaron el accidente", indicó el sheriff.
