Una mujer ha fallecido este domingo y 17 personas resultaron heridas en el accidente de un autobús de la compañía Flixbus que cubría la ruta entre Barcelona y Burdeos, que se salió de la calzada a la altura de Bizanet, muy cerca de Narbona (sur de Francia), informaron fuentes oficiales.
La fallecida es una mujer francesa de 21 años, mientras que otra joven de 22 años ha sido ingresada en estado crítico. Doce de las 29 personas que viajaban en el autobús han resultado ilesas.
Una portavoz de la compañía ha confirmado que había pasajeros en el autobús que habían comprado sus billetes en España, por lo que presumen que haya españoles entre los viajeros del vehículo siniestrado, aunque no pueden desvelar sus identidades.
Añadió que las causas del accidente, que tuvo lugar a las 12.46 hora local (10.46 GMT), todavía se están investigando. De la misma manera, la prefectura (delegación del Gobierno) del departamento de Aude señaló en un comunicado que la razón del siniestro "está por determinar".
El accidente obligó a cortar la autopista A61 durante varias horas debido a la intervención de helicópteros para evacuar a los heridos.
El autobús volcó sobre el arcén de la calzada después de haber perdido el control unos 150 metros antes, según el diario local L'Indépendant.
Los análisis toxicológicos y de alcohol realizados a la conductora del vehículo han resultado negativos, según la fiscalía, que baraja la hipótesis de que ésta hubiese podido quedarse dormida.
