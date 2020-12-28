MADRID
Un tribunal británico ha declarado culpables a dos hombres por el homicidio involuntario de 39 inmigrante vietnamitas, hallados muertos dentro de un camión en 2019. Ambos afrontan una pena que podría llegar a la cadena perpetua.
Los dos hombres son integrantes de una red que organizó la entrada de los inmigrantes en el Reino Unido.Han sido hallados culpables tras un proceso judicial de diez semanas. El conductor irlandés Eamonn Harrison, de 24 años, y el rumano Gheorghe Nica, de 43, todavía no conocen la sentencia.
Dos hombres más ha sido declarados culpables de cargos relacionados con la inmigración ilegal; el también irlandés Christopher Kennedy, de 24 años, y el inglés Valentín Clota. Se enfrentan a penas que pueden elevarse hasta los 14 años.
Los 39 cuerpos de los inmigrantes fallecidos fueron encontrados en octubre de 2019 dentro del remolque sellado de un camión, que estaba aparcado en un polígono industrial de Essex, al este de Inglaterra.
Los hombres, mujeres y niños que murieron pasaron al menos doce horas dentro del contenedor, después de haber pagado unas 10.000 libras (10.900 euros) por cruzar la frontera británica dentro de un camión frigorífico. La mayoría de los inmigrantes entraron en el norte de Francia al camión, que después fue conducido al puerto de Zeebrugge, en Bélgica, e introducido en un barco de mercancías hacia Purfleet (Inglaterra).
"Treinta y nueve personas vulnerables, desesperadas por una nueva vida, confiaron en una red de traficantes sin escrúpulos", describió durante el juicio la fiscal Kelly Matthews. "Nada puede devolver las vidas que se perdieron aquel día", afirmó la fiscal, que recalcó al mismo tiempo que espera que "estas condenas otorguen algún consuelo a las familias, que saben que se ha hecho justicia".
