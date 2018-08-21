Público
Público

Tragedia en Génova El Gobierno italiano prepara sanciones para Atlantia por el derrumbe del puente de Génova

El primer ministro Giuseppe Conte considera "muy modesta" la cifra de 500 millones del fondo anunciado por Autostrade para sufragar los "gastos inmediatos" de las víctimas del derrumbe del puente Morandi

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Vista del derrumbado puente Morandi, en la autopista A10, en la ciudad italiana de Génova. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Vista del derrumbado puente Morandi, en la autopista A10, en la ciudad italiana de Génova. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

El Gobierno italiano está trabajando en las sanciones que podría aplicar a Atlantia tras el terrible derrumbe del puente de Génova el pasado 14 de agosto, dijo el primer ministro Giuseppe Conte el jueves. "Llevo el expediente (de las sanciones) en mi cartera y ha estado viajando conmigo los últimos días", dijo Conte en una entrevista para Il Corriere della Sera.

Autostrade per l'Italia es la filial del grupo Atlantia que se ocupa del mantenimiento del puente de Génova, cuyo colapso causó la muerte de 43 personas.

Este fin de semana, el consejero delegado para Italia de la concesionaria de autopistas Autostrade, Giovanni Castellucci, anunció la creación de un fondo de 500 millones de euros para costear los "gastos inmediatos" de las víctimas del derrumbe del puente Morandi.

Sobre este fondo, el primer ministro  considera que "es muy modesto" en comparación con las ganancias obtenidas por la empresa a lo largo de los años, por lo que apunta que "podrían cuadruplicarlo o quintuplicarlo", añadiendo que tal cantidad solo puede aceptarse como "compensación parcial", sin perjuicio del procedimiento iniciado para la terminación de la concesión.

Preguntado sobre si el Gobierno planeaba nacionalizar el sector de concesión de autopistas, Conte dijo que el Gobierno estaba examinando la mejor manera de servir al interés público, señalando que es necesario encontrar "una alternativa a la mala privatización y a un sistema de concesiones mal construido".

El pasado viernes, Conte anunció que el Gobierno ha iniciado las gestiones para retirar a Autostrade la concesión para explotar la autopista A10 que atraviesa el puente Morandi, algo que confirmó la propia concesionaria este lunes indicando que cuenta con un plazo de 15 días para presentar alegaciones.

Las acciones de Atlantia, propietaria del 88,06% de Autostrade, han perdido casi un 30% de su valor desde el desplome del viaducto genovés.

Etiquetas