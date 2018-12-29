Público
Transición española Merkel defiende la Constitución española porque preparó "la transición pacífica a democracia" y la integración en Europa

La canciller alemana considera que es un "hito" en la historia de España y felicitó a través de una carta al Gobierno.

Ángela Merkel. /EFE

La Constitución española de 1978, de cuya aprobación se cumplió este mes el cuarenta aniversario, preparó "la transición pacífica a la democracia y la integración en la Comunidad Europea", ha destacado la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel.

La jefa del gobierno alemán envió una carta de felicitación por la efeméride al presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, que este sábado difundió la Cancillería y en la que Merkel califica a la Constitución de 1978 de "hito" en la historia del país.

La canciller afirma en la carta a Sánchez que "con su claro compromiso con Europa preparó el camino hacia la transición pacífica de España hacia la democracia y a la integración en la Comunidad Europea".

"Alemania y España recuerdan muchos años de relaciones de confianza y de intercambio mutuo. Eso incluye también nuestras tradiciones constitucionales, y el diálogo para el desarrollo de derechos y libertades fundamentales", agrega Merkel en la carta.

Equipara la Constitución con su Ley Fundamental 

Merkel continúa: "En este sentido la Constitución española y la Ley Fundamental alemana garantizan la constitución democrática de nuestros dos países así como los derechos de libertad de nuestras ciudadanas y ciudadanos".

"De este modo forman la base duradera para nuestro bienestar social", agrega la canciller alemana en su carta a Sánchez. "Espero que continúe nuestra estrecha colaboración, tanto de manera bilateral como en el ámbito de nuestros socios europeos", termina Merkel.

La Constitución española fue aprobada por las Cortes el 31 de octubre de 1978 y posteriormente en referéndum el 6 de diciembre de aquel año, en el que obtuvo un apoyo del 88,5% de los electores, en una consulta en la que participó el 67% de los ciudadanos con derecho de voto.

