Transportistas atrapados A falta de 200 camiones por cruzar, queda disuelto el atasco en la frontera inglesa 

El bloqueo se ha disuelto gracias al acuerdo al que llegaron los gobiernos de Francia y Reino Unido, en el que se pactó que los conductores podían cruzar el canal de la Mancha si se sometían a una prueba PCR. 

26/12/2020. Cientos de camiones esperando una salida por el canal de la Mancha. - EFE
Cientos de camiones esperando una salida por el canal de la Mancha. Andy Rain / EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

A penas quedan 200 camiones en el sur de Inglaterra esperando para cruzar el canal de la Mancha, después de un última semana caótica en la que miles de vehículos han quedado atascados por el cierre de la frontera francesa, decretado tras las detección de una nueva variante de coronavirus en Reino Unido. 

Los gobiernos de Francia y Reino Unido pactaron a mediados de la semana un acuerdo por el que se autorizaba a los camiones a pasar a cambio de que sus conductores se sometiesen a una prueba PCR, hecho que ha ido aliviando el atasco hasta casi desaparecer en el día de hoy. 

Este lunes, unos 180 camiones permanecían en la autopista M20 que conecta con el Eurotúnel. Había unos 15 más aparcados en el aeropuerto de Manston, situado a 30 kilómetros de Dover y escenario improvisado de test. El ministro de Transporte, Grant Shapps, ha instado a los conductores que se dirigen al puerto de Dover a detenerse antes en Manston para someterse a la prueba. Hasta el sábado, las autoridades habían realizado unos 15.000 test, de los cuales solo 36 habían dado positivo.

