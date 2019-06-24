Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Tres potentes terremotos golpean el este de Indonesia sin dejar víctimas

No hay amenaza de tsunami, según la Agencia Meteorológica, Geofísica y Climatológica del país.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Una imagen del Servicio de Alerta Geológica de Estados Unidos muestra la localización de uno de los terremotos. (EFE)

Una imagen del Servicio de Alerta Geológica de Estados Unidos muestra la localización de uno de los terremotos. (EFE)

Tres potentes terremotos de hasta 7,7 de magnitud en la escala Richter han sacudido este lunes el este de Indonesia, sin que por el momento haya datos de víctimas o daños, según ha informado la agencia geofísica del país asiático.

Un temblor de 7,7 de magnitud ha tenido lugar a las 11.53 hora local (4.53 hora española) en el mar de Banda con epicentro 245 kilómetros al suroeste de Molucas, a una profundidad de 231 kilómetros, según la Agencia Meteorológica, Geofísica y Climatológica.

Según este organismo, no hay amenaza de tsunami. Los terremotos son frecuentes en las Molucas, pero pocas veces provocan víctimas. Sin embargo, según la cadena australiana ABC, algunas zonas de Darwin han sido evacuadas ya que el seísmo se ha dejado sentir en esta ciudad del norte de Australia.
También se ha notado el terremoto en algunas localidades australianas como Maningrida y Katherine, situadas a más de 300 kilómetros al este y el sur de Darwin. Tampoco hay informaciones de daños o heridos en Australia.

Previamente, otros dos terremotos de 6,1 y 5,1 de magnitud habían sacudido la provincia indonesia de Papúa, con 23 minutos de diferencia, según el citado organismo del país asiático. Rahmat Triyono, jefe del centro de terremotos y tsunamis de la agencia, ha señalado que no hay informaciones de daños o víctimas.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas