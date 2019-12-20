Público
El Tribunal Penal Internacional abre una investigación sobre los crímenes de guerra en Palestina

La fiscal jefe del Tribunal Penal Internacional (TPI), Fatou Bensouda, ha anunciado dicha decisión, motivada por un examen preliminar que inició en 2018 a petición del Gobierno palestino y considerar que se dan "todos los criterios" para ello.

Sede del Tribunal Penal Internacional, ubicado en La Haya. / Europa Press

La fiscal jefe del Tribunal Penal Internacional (TPI), Fatou Bensouda, ha anunciado este viernes la apertura de una investigación formal sobre los presuntos crímenes de guerra cometidos en territorio palestino.

Bensouda ha informado de que el examen preliminar que inició en 2018 a petición del Gobierno palestino, como Estado parte del Estatuto de Roma –tratado fundacional del TPI–, ha llegado a su fin, considerando que se dan "todos los criterios" para abrir una investigación formal.

La jurista gambiana ha afirmado que "hay una base razonable" para pensar que se han cometido crímenes de guerra en Cisjordania, incluido Jerusalén Este, y en la Franja de Gaza, desde 2014.

"Dado que ha habido una remisión por parte del Estado de Palestina, no hay necesidad de solicitar al Tribunal una autorización antes de proceder a la apertura de una investigación formal, por lo que no lo voy a hacer", ha dicho en un comunicado.

