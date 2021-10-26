Estás leyendo: El Tribunal Supremo desestima el recurso de 'El Pollo' Carvajal contra su extradición a Estados Unidos

El Tribunal Supremo desestima el recurso de 'El Pollo' Carvajal contra su extradición a Estados Unidos

La Fiscalía de Nueva York reclama al antiguo jefe de la Inteligencia de Venezuela para ser juzgado por narcotráfico, blanqueo y colaboración con las Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia

Hugo 'El Pollo' Carvajal en una fotografía de archivo tras ser detenido en septiembre de 2019.
Hugo 'El Pollo' Carvajal en una fotografía de archivo tras ser detenido en septiembre de 2019. Emilio Naranjo / REUTERS

La extradición a Estados Unidos del antiguo jefe de la Inteligencia venezolana, Hugo Carvajal, alias El Pollo, está un poco más cerca. Este martes el Tribunal Supremo ha desestimado el recurso presentado por Carvajal a la decisión aprobada por el Gobierno español en 2020.

La Fiscalía de Nueva York lo reclama para ser juzgado por narcotráfico, blanqueo y colaboración con las Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia (FARC) para introducir cocaína en el país. El general venezolano estuvo huido casi dos años, cuando en noviembre de 2019 salió de Estados Unidos, hasta que el pasado 9 de septiembre fue detenido por la Policía Nacional en una operación conjunta con la DEA, en un piso ubicado en la calle Torrelaguna de Madrid.

Detenerlo no fue tarea fácil. Según relató la Policía, El Pollo "vivía totalmente enclaustrado, sin salir al exterior ni asomarse a la ventana, y siempre protegido por personas de confianza". Cambiaba de escondite cada tres meses y recurrió a cirugía estética y a elementos de disfraz para intentar ocultarse.

El otrora jefe de Contrainteligencia Militar con los gobiernos de Hugo Chávez y Nicolás Maduro está perseguido por hechos que se produjeron entre 1999 y 2019, cuando habría pertenecido al llamado Cártel de los Soles, organización acusada de introducir grandes cantidades de droga en Estados Unidos.

La paralización de su entrega al menos de forma momentánea, permitirá que El Pollo comparezca este miércoles en la Audiencia Nacional, según informa Europa Press, para declarar como testigo en una causa que el magistrado Manuel García-Castellón reabrió la pasada semana después de escuchar la declaración voluntaria que le hizo Carvajal el 20 de septiembre y de ver los papeles que le ha ido enviando en este tiempo.

