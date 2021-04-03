Estás leyendo: Siete muertos en Reino Unido por coágulos en la sangre tras vacunarse con el preparado de AstraZeneca

La Agencia Reguladora de Medicinas y Cuidados para la Salud de Reino Unido señaló este viernes que se identificaron 30 casos de unos raros coágulos entre los 18,1 millones de personas vacunadas con este preparado. Prosiguen las investigaciones para determinar si es la vacuna la responsable de causar los trombos.

Imagen de archivo de un sanitario sujetando la vacuna de AstraZeneca. Neil Hall / EFE

LONDRES

Siete personas han muerto en el Reino Unido a causa de unos raros coágulos de sangre después de recibir la vacuna de AstraZeneca (de nombre Vaxzevria) contra la covid-19, según pudo saber la BBC.

La Agencia Reguladora de Medicinas y Cuidados para la Salud (MHRA, en inglés) del Reino Unido señaló ayer que identificaron 30 casos de unos raros coágulos de sangre entre los 18,1 millones de personas vacunadas con ese preparado hasta finales de marzo. Este organismo regulador puntualizó, no obstante, que los riesgos asociados a estos coágulos son "muy pequeños" y que la población debería aceptar la vacuna cuando sea ofrecida por la Sanidad, algo en lo que está de acuerdo con la Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA, en inglés).

De los 30 incidentes, 22 corresponden a trombos cerebrales venosos (CVST, por sus siglas en inglés) y ocho a otros problemas relacionados con la coagulación de sangre con bajas plaquetas.

La cadena BBC afirma este sábado que pudo saber de los reguladores que siete de estas personas vacunadas han fallecido y que prosiguen las investigaciones para determinar si es el preparado de AstraZeneca el responsable de causar estos trombos. Esta información sale a la luz después de que Alemania decidiera suspender el uso de la vacuna de AstraZeneca para las personas menores de 60 años ante el temor de un posible vínculo con coágulos.

Además de este preparado, Reino Unido está vacunando con el de Pfizer y más de 30 millones de personas ya han recibido al menos la primera de las dos dosis de una de estas vacunas.

