Trump abandona el avión con el que hizo campaña en un aeropuerto de Nueva York

madrid
El Boeing 757 con el que el expresidente Donald Trump hizo campaña durante las elecciones de 2016 y que era apodado el Trump Force Onc está abandonado en un aeropuerto al norte de la ciudad de Nueva York, según pudo constatar Efe. El alto coste operativo de aparato podría haber obligado al exmandatario a prescindir de este lujo, con el que solía hacer la conexión entre Florida, donde reside, y Nueva York.
El avión descansa a la intemperie en la zona de carga del aeropuerto de Stewart en el condado de Orange a unos cien kilómetros al norte de Nueva York ciudad. La "joya de la corona" de Trump fue el medio de transporte favorito del exmandatario durante su campaña de 2016 y contaba con un dormitorio, salón comedor con grandes sillones y hebillas de oro de 24 quilates.
Después de volar por última vez en enero, después de que Trump abandonara la Casa Blanca el día 20 de ese mes, el avión, símbolo de boato que rodeaba al personaje, ha quedado para el olvido rodeado de aparcamientos y restaurantes de comida rápida. Según analistas de aviación, el aparato necesitaba un cambio de motores, una reparación muy cara, que se suma a su alto coste operativo.
Según la CNN, Trump ha cambiado los 43 asientos y habitaciones de lujo del Boeing 757 olvidado en el condado de Orange por un avión mucho más modesto, un Cessna 750 Citation X de 8 plazas. Un modelo similar estaba operativo este domingo no muy lejos del 757.
