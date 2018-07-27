La cadena estadounidense CNN ha asegurado este miércoles que una de sus corresponsales en la Casa Blanca, Kaitlin Collins, fue excluida de cubrir uno de los eventos del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, este miércoles, lo que ha provocado que la compañía presente una queja ante la Asociación de Corresponsales de la Casa Blanca.
Collins ha sido excluida de un evento de Rose Garden por hacer preguntas en otro evento sobre una grabación de audio de Trump supuestamente discutiendo con su exabogado Michael Cohen sobre un fondo establecido para pagar a la exmodelo de Playboy, Karen McDougal, por guardar silencio sobre una puesta aventura con el mandatario.
La periodista preguntó sobre la grabación de audio en una sesión de fotografía en la Oficina Oval cuando Trump se reunió con el presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean Claude Juncker.
La CNN ha informado en un comunicado que el director de comunicaciones de la Casa Blanca, Bill Shine, y la secretaria de prensa, Sarah Sanders, señalaron que sus preguntas fueron "inapropiadas" y que no podría asistir a un evento más tarde en el Rose Garden.
"Esta decisión de excluir a un miembro de la prensa tiene una naturaleza de venganza y no muestra una prensa abierta y libre. Exigimos que mejore", ha manifestado la cadena.
Trump se ha quejado en reiteradas ocasiones sobre la cobertura de la CNN de su Presidencia, diciendo que siente que es injusto.
