Trump instó a Ucrania a investigar a Biden, según la transcripción de la llamada publicada por la Casa Blanca

28/01/2017 - El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, hablando por teléfono. / REUTERS

La Casa Blanca publicó hoy la transcripción de la conversación telefónica entre el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, y su homólogo ucraniano, Vladímir Zelenski, que muestra que el estadounidense pidió varias veces a Kiev que investigara al ex vicepresidente Joe Biden.

Las filtraciones de los últimos días sobre esa llamada telefónica motivó que la presidenta de la Cámara Baja del Congreso, la demócrata Nancy Pelosi, anunciara este martes que su partido abrirá una investigación de juicio político contra Trump por traicionar la seguridad nacional.

