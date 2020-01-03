Público
Trump Miles de iraníes se manifiestan al grito de "venganza" tras el ataque de Estados Unidos

"Muerte a Estados Unidos", han coreado quienes han salido a las calles en Teherán. El líder supremo de Irán, el ayatolá Alí Jamenei, ha advertido de que habrá un "dura" respuesta al bombardeo estadounidense. 

03/01/2020 - Varios iraníes queman una bandera de EEUU en una manifestación tras el ataque ataque aéreo en Irak. / EFE

Decenas de miles de iraníes han tomado las calles de Teherán este viernes para protestar contra el ataque estadounidense en el que ha muerto el general Qasem Soleimani, jefe de la Fuerza al Quds de la Guardia Revolucionaria, clamando la misma "venganza" que ya ha habían advertido altos cargos del régimen de los ayatolás.

Soleimani murió por un ataque de precisión en el aeropuerto de Bagdad, en una escalada del pulso político que libran Teherán y Washington. El líder supremo de Irán, el ayatolá Alí Jamenei, ha advertido de que habrá un "dura" respuesta al bombardeo estadounidense.

"Muerte a Estados Unidos", han coreado quienes han salido a las calles tras las oraciones del viernes, según medios oficiales de la República Islámica que hablan de una asistencia multitudinaria. Según estos medios, ha habido una asistencia "masiva" en distintas ciudades, entre ellas Kerman, la ciudad natal del difunto oficial.

El clérigo Ahmad Jatamí, que ha dirigido los rezos de este viernes en la capital, ha avisado en su sermón de que "los estadounidenses nunca volverán a experimentar la calma de nuevo en ninguna parte del mundo". En este sentido, ha subrayado que "movimientos de resistencia" en distintos países quieren "vengar la sangre" del Soleimani. "Ha llegado el momento de que la resistencia le diga a los estadounidenses: '¡Salid de nuestra región, salvajes!'", ha proclamado.

