Trump reconoce ahora su derrota electoral y se declara "indignado" por el "atroz ataque" al Capitolio

MADRID
Más de dos meses después de las elecciones, el presidente saliente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, reconoció este jueves su derrota en los comicios, ante la amenaza de que se inicie un proceso de destitución contra él por instigar el asalto al Capitolio de la víspera por parte de sus seguidores.
En un vídeo publicado en su cuenta oficial de Twitter, Trump emitió finalmente el mensaje sobre los comicios que medio país esperaba escuchar desde hacía dos meses, y condenó el ataque de este miércoles que el Congreso le exigía desde hacía más de 24 horas.
January 8, 2021
"El Congreso ha certificado los resultados electorales, una nueva Administración tomará posesión el 20 de enero y a partir de ahora me centraré en asegurar una transición de poder fácil, ordenada y sin interrupciones. Es el momento de la reconciliación y de sanar heridas", señaló Donald Trump, que añadió: "A los ciudadanos de Estados Unidos, serviros como presidente ha sido el honor de mi vida. A todos mis maravillosos seguidores, sé que estáis decepcionados, pero nuestro increíble viaje acaba de empezar".
El mensaje del todavía presidente estadounidense supone un cambio importante respecto a sus últimas intervenciones públicas. Por un lado, no habló sobre el "fraude electoral" que ha venido denunciando desde la celebración de los comicios y, además, admitió el cambio de Gobierno. Asimismo, el magnate también condenó el "feroz ataque" al Capitolio y señaló que se encontraba "indignado". Eso sí, Trump no mencionó en ningún momento al presidente electo Joe Biden.
