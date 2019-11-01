Público
Trump trasladará su residencia permanente a Florida ante el "maltrato" sufrido en Nueva York

"A pesar de que pago millones de dólares a la ciudad y el estado cada año, he sido tratado muy mal por los políticos tanto del estado como de la ciudad", ha lamentado el magnate en su cuenta de Twitter.

Donald Trump en una imagen de archivo. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha anunciado este jueves que trasladará su residencia permanente al estado de Florida ante el "maltrato" sufrido por parte de los "líderes políticos" en Nueva York.

Trump, que tiene previsto dejar su apartamento en la Torre Trump, en Nueva York, para irse a Palm Beach, ha destacado que la Casa Blanca "es el lugar que ama y en el que quiere permanecer, con suerte, otros cinco años para hacer América grande de nuevo".

"Sin embargo, mi familia y yo haremos de Palm Beach, Florida, nuestra residencia permanente", ha confirmado antes de hacer hincapié en que "adora Nueva York y la gente de Nueva York".

En este sentido, ha reprochado que "poca gente ha sido tratada peor" que él y ha insistido en que "odia tener que tomar la decisión de mudarse". "Como presidente siempre estaré ahí para ayudar a la gente de Nueva York y a la ciudad. ¡Siempre tendrá un lugar especial en mi corazón!", ha afirmado.

