Trump trasladará su residencia permanente a Florida ante el "maltrato" sufrido en Nueva York

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha anunciado este jueves que trasladará su residencia permanente al estado de Florida ante el "maltrato" sufrido por parte de los "líderes políticos" en Nueva York.
"A pesar de que pago millones de dólares a la ciudad y el estado cada año, he sido tratado muy mal por los políticos tanto del estado como de la ciudad", ha lamentado el magnate en su cuenta de Twitter.
....New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse. I hated having to make....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019
Trump, que tiene previsto dejar su apartamento en la Torre Trump, en Nueva York, para irse a Palm Beach, ha destacado que la Casa Blanca "es el lugar que ama y en el que quiere permanecer, con suerte, otros cinco años para hacer América grande de nuevo".
"Sin embargo, mi familia y yo haremos de Palm Beach, Florida, nuestra residencia permanente", ha confirmado antes de hacer hincapié en que "adora Nueva York y la gente de Nueva York".
En este sentido, ha reprochado que "poca gente ha sido tratada peor" que él y ha insistido en que "odia tener que tomar la decisión de mudarse". "Como presidente siempre estaré ahí para ayudar a la gente de Nueva York y a la ciudad. ¡Siempre tendrá un lugar especial en mi corazón!", ha afirmado.
