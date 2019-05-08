El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha hecho uso de su "privilegio ejecutivo" para no entregar a la Cámara de los Representantes el informe íntegro que elaboró el fiscal especial Robert Mueller sobre la injerencia de Rusia en las elecciones de 2016.
Ante la inminencia de una acusación por desacato contra el fiscal general, William Barr, que ha desoído las peticiones de la mayoría demócrata de la Cámara de Representantes, Trump ha puesto bajo llave las investigaciones que examinaron si él o su entorno conspiraron con Moscú para influir en los comicios.
El Departamento de Justicia divulgó en abril las 448 páginas del informe elaborado por Mueller, pero lo hizo con un millar de correcciones y siete páginas completamente censuradas. Ante las quejas de los demócratas por estos cambios, el Partido Republicano únicamente planteó que unas pocas personas tengan la opción de examinar una versión menos censurada.
El presidente de la Comisión de Justicia de la Cámara Baja, Jerrold Nadler, presentó el 19 de abril un requerimiento formal para forzar al fiscal general a entregar el texto íntegro, pero el último plazo expiró el lunes sin avances. El Departamento de Justicia ya había amenazado con pedir a Trump que invocara su poder ejecutivo para bloquear por completo cualquier futura petición del informe.
"Ante el flagrante abuso de poder por parte del Nadler, y a petición del fiscal general, al presidente no le queda más opción", ha alegado la portavoz de la Casa Blanca, Sarah Sanders, en un comunicado en el que ha acusado al congresista demócrata de querer "distraer" a la ciudadanía.
El Departamento de Justicia también ha explicado en una nota que Barr "no puede cumplir con el requerimiento (de Nadler) en su forma actual sin violar la ley, las órdenes judiciales y sin amenazar la independencia de las funciones procesales" de dicho Ministerio. En este sentido, ha lamentado que el congresista demócrata no haya accedido a aplazar la votación contra Barr y ha asegurado que su oficina ha actuado "de buena fe" en todo el proceso.
