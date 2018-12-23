Público
Tsunami en Indonesia Al menos 168 muertos y cerca de 750 heridos por un tsunami en Indonesia

La Agencia Nacional de Gestión de Desastres alerta de la posibilidad de que se repita un nuevo maremoto en las próximas horas.

Imagen de la devastación del tsunami en Indonesia. EFE/EPA/ADI WEDA

Al menos 168 personas han perdido la vida y 745 han resultado heridas a raíz del tsunami que golpeó anoche sin activar las alarmas la costa del Estrecho de Sonda, entre las islas indonesias de Sumatra y Java, informan hoy equipos de emergencia.

Las autoridades achacan a un posible deslizamiento de tierra submarino producido por la erupción del volcán Anak Krakatau las causas del desastre natural, que no activó las alarmas al no registrarse un potente terremoto.

Asimismo, la Agencia Nacional de Gestión de Desastres (BNPB) alertó este domingo de la posibilidad de que se repita un nuevo tsunami en las costas del estrecho de Sonda, entre las islas indonesias de Java y Sumatra, debido a la continua actividad del volcán Anak Krakatau.

(Habrá ampliación)

