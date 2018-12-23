Público
Tsunami en Indonesia La ONU ofrece su asistencia humanitaria al Gobierno de Indonesia tras el tsunami

Residentes locales con sus scooters en una carretera embarrada después de un tsunami en el Estrecho de Sunda en Pandeglang, Banten, Indonesia.- EFE/EPA/ADI WEDA

La ONU ofreció este domingo, por medio del Programa Mundial de Alimentos (PMA), asistencia al Gobierno de Indonesia para responder a las necesidades humanitarias generadas por el tsunami que golpeó las costas del Estrecho de Sonda, entre las islas de Sumatra y Java

"Tenemos en el lugar equipos especializados de respuesta a desastres que han estado trabajando por años con Indonesia para que (el país) esté preparado para tales catástrofes", dijo en Ginebra el portavoz el PMA, Herve Verhoosel.

El portavoz indicó que una de las medidas más urgentes inmediatamente después de un suceso de este tipo es la instalación de cocinas comunitarias para dar de comer a aquellos que han perdido sus hogares.

Verhoosel indicó que los expertos en logística del organismo de la ONU pueden ayudar a transportar suministros y personal humanitario a las áreas afectadas.

"Si recibimos un pedido en este sentido, nuestros expertos apoyarán al gobierno para evaluar los daños en las zonas afectadas y apoyar sus acciones", sostuvo.

Al no haberse producido un terremoto potente en la superficie terrestre, las alarmas no se activaron para advertir del tsunami. Pandeglang ha sido el distrito más afectado y al encontrarse a unos 100 kilómetros de la capital, Yakarta, sirve como escapada de fin de semana para sus residentes.

