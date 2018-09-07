Público
Turismo Florencia multará con hasta 500 euros a las personas que coman y beban en la calle 

La medida, que ha entrado en vigor esta semana, pretende acabar con los "turistas maleducados", según explica el alcalde de la ciudad, Dario Nardella.

Un grupo de turistas comen en la plaza de la Señoría de Florencia. REUTERS/Archivo

Florencia impondrá multas de hasta 500 euros a las personas que coman y beban en aceras, calles o entradas de los edificios durante las horas de almuerzo o cena. La medida pretende acabar con los "turistas maleducados", según explica el alcalde de la ciudad, Dario Nardella.

La nueva norma, que también pretende fomentar el consumo en bares y restaurantes, ha entrado en vigor esta semana y se prolongará hasta el 6 de enero de 2019, fecha en la que termina la temporada vacacional en Italia.

Las multas se aplicarán a las personas que coman o beban en ciertas calles de la ciudad, como los accesos cercanos a la Galería Uffizi. Asimismo, los horarios establecidos son: desde 12.00 y las 15.00 horas, y desde las 18:00 a las 22:00 horas. 

