La red social Twitter ha tomado la decisión de suspender más de cincuenta perfiles que se dedicaban a publicar mensajes supremacistas blancos. La medida se lleva a cabo durante las protestas, que aún perduran, por la muerte de George Floyd, que han ramificado hasta diferentes debates raciales en EEUU.
Esta suspensión se produce días después de que la cadena de noticias estadounidense, NBC News, publicara un informe en el que alerta de la proliferación de perfiles supremacistas y ultraderechistas en esta red social creada por Jack Dorsey.
"Las cuentas en cuestión fueron suspendidas por violar nuestras políticas en relación con el extremismo violento", ha asegurado Twitter en un comunicado recogido por medios como NBC y AFP.
El principal objetivo de esta suspensión es Generation Identity, el movimiento racista al que estaban ligadas las cuentas, que acumulaban en total casi 140.000 seguidores.
El auge de la extrema derecha, los ataques a mezquitas, la violencia policial y los tiroteos supremacistas son producto de este tipo de dinámicas acontecidas en redes sociales.
"La decisión de Twitter es un movimiento muy importante porque significa que el principal grupo supremacista, conectado con la violencia en Christchurch y muchos otros ataques, ya no pueden usar Twitter para propagarse contra personas de color o, quizás más importante, para reclutar jóvenes personas en su movimiento ", dijo Heidi Beirich, coautora del informe, a la NCB News.
